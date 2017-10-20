Arizona appeals court partially reverses Medtronic infusion pump dismissal

An Arizona state appeals court has ruled that some of the claims in a lawsuit alleging a Medtronic Inc surgically implanted pain pump caused permanent injuries may proceed.

In a unanimous decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals of Arizona, Division 1, partially remanded the case to the trial court, saying Raymond and Joanne Conklin, the couple who brought the lawsuit, can pursue failure to warn, loss of consortium and punitive damage claims under state law.

