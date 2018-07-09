FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Case to Watch: 9th Circuit to consider 'off-label' medical device case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court will this week take up a case against Medtronic Inc that raises the question of whether state-law claims over injuries allegedly caused by medical devices marketed for off-label uses are preempted by federal law.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will on Tuesday hear arguments over whether it should reverse a lower-court judge’s 2015 decision dismissing a lawsuit against Medtronic by Arizona resident Kathryn Jones.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KTXNWq

