J&J's Mentor cannot escape mesh suit on statute of limitations grounds-11th Circuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

A federal appeals court on Tuesday reversed a grant of summary judgment to Johnson & Johnson unit Mentor Corp in a woman’s lawsuit alleging injuries from defective pelvic mesh implants, saying the trial court had been wrong in finding her case time-barred.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Florida resident Patricia Perryman had not been put on notice about potential claims against Mentor until she saw a plaintiff’s lawyer advertisement some seven years after her mesh implant had been removed.

