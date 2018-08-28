FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

J&J's Mentor cannot escape mesh suit on statute of limitations grounds-11th Circuit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

A federal appeals court on Tuesday reversed a grant of summary judgment to Johnson & Johnson unit Mentor Corp in a woman’s lawsuit alleging injuries from defective pelvic mesh implants, saying the trial court had been wrong in finding her case time-barred.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Florida resident Patricia Perryman had not been put on notice about potential claims against Mentor until she saw a plaintiff’s lawyer advertisement some seven years after her mesh implant had been removed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wvTE1B

