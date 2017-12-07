FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit affirms judgment for Mercedes-Benz in cracked wheel class action
December 7, 2017 / 1:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

3rd Circuit affirms judgment for Mercedes-Benz in cracked wheel class action

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a trial court’s decision to grant summary judgment to Mercedes-Benz USA in a proposed class action lawsuit alleging the carmaker’s wheels were overly susceptible to cracking.

In a unanimous decision, Circuit Judges Theodore McKee, Thomas Vanaskie and Marjorie Rendel of the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals said the New Jersey district court was correct to deny class certification and toss the lawsuits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k2ZcdB

