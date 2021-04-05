Judge won't certify class action over Mercedes-Benz transmissions

A federal judge in California has refused to certify a lawsuit accusing Daimler AG unit Mercedes-Benz USA LLC of concealing a defect in its vehicles’ transmissions as a class action.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose ruled Friday that plaintiff Terry Hamm could not represent a proposed class of buyers and lessors of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in California because he had bought his used vehicle from a Toyota dealership, and that individual issues would predominate over common issues among class members.

