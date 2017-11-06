FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Massachusetts court weighs Merck case over generic drug injury
#Westlaw News
November 6, 2017 / 11:36 PM / in an hour

Top Massachusetts court weighs Merck case over generic drug injury

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Massachusetts’ top court on Monday weighed whether the makers of brand name drugs like Merck & Co Inc can be sued over injuries blamed not on their own products but generic versions of the drugs other companies made.

Some of the five justices of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court appeared concerned that a ruling for the drugmaker could mean that patients who take generic drugs would have no recourse to sue over injuries.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zAeb97

