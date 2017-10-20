11th Circuit upholds 2014 Boston Scientific mesh verdict

A federal appeals court on Thursday affirmed a trial court’s $6.7 million verdict in a 2014 trial for a woman who claimed she was injured by Boston Scientific Corp’s transvaginal mesh devices.

The case was part of a consolidated trial of four women who were awarded a total of $26.7 million in compensatory damages. Boston Scientific initially appealed judgment in all four cases, but later dismissed its appeal for all cases except that of Amal Eghnayem.

