11th Circuit upholds 2014 Boston Scientific mesh verdict
#Westlaw News
October 20, 2017 / 2:00 AM / in 2 days

11th Circuit upholds 2014 Boston Scientific mesh verdict

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday affirmed a trial court’s $6.7 million verdict in a 2014 trial for a woman who claimed she was injured by Boston Scientific Corp’s transvaginal mesh devices.

The case was part of a consolidated trial of four women who were awarded a total of $26.7 million in compensatory damages. Boston Scientific initially appealed judgment in all four cases, but later dismissed its appeal for all cases except that of Amal Eghnayem.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2goH9gU

