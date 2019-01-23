7th Circuit says fatal mesh lawsuit against Bard rightly tossed

A federal appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a grant of summary judgment to C.R. Bard Inc in a lawsuit brought by the family of a woman who died after receiving one of the company’s hernia mesh implants, saying the plaintiffs’ expert failed to establish the implant caused her death.

The three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a unanimous decision said the witness for the family of Georgia Bowersock failed to meet the federal standard for the admission of expert testimony.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FS4lSv