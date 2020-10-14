Bard cleared of liability in pelvic mesh trial

Missouri’s highest court has upheld a jury verdict in favor of C.R. Bard in a lawsuit alleging defects in a pelvic mesh implant, reversing a lower appellate court’s finding that the trial judge wrongly excluded testimony about the company’s prior criminal convictions.

The unsigned opinion from the Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday also rejected plaintiff Eve Sherrer’s argument that she should have been granted a mistrial after jurors saw a slide with information about settlements she reached with healthcare providers involved in her surgery.

