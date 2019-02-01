Pelvic mesh MDL judge grants $366 mln fee award to main plaintiffs' lawyers

The federal judge overseeing several multidistrict litigations against manufacturers of allegedly defective mesh implants on Wednesday granted a request by the lead plaintiffs’ lawyers for $366 million in legal fees out of a total $7.25 billion settlement.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin, in Charleston, West Virginia, said the 5-percent contingency fee was merited because every plaintiff in the litigation benefited greatly from the work of the key attorneys, led by Henry Garrard of Blasingame Burch Garrard & Ashley. The judge noted they took countless depositions, prepared hundreds of motions and eventually assisted in settling many of the cases.

