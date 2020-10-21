Pennsylvania top court upholds $12.5 mln verdict against J&J unit

Pennsylvania’s highest court on Wednesday upheld a $12.5 million verdict awarded to an Indiana woman who accused Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon of making defective pelvic mesh that injured her, rejecting the company’s argument that the state’s courts lacked jurisdiction over the case.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Max Bayer, writing for the 6-1 majority, said Pennsyvlania courts had jurisdiction over Patricia Hammons’ claims even though neither she nor J&J were residents of the state because the mesh used in the device was manufactured there.

