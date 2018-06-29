FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 12:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Michelin must face fatal car crash suit, Texas appeals court rules

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A Texas appeals court in a lengthy decision analyzing complex jurisdictional law on Wednesday ruled that the U.S. subsidiary of French tire company Michelin cannot escape a lawsuit over a 2015 fatal accident allegedly caused by a defect in one of its tires.

The three justices on the 8th Court of Appeals of Texas, in a unanimous decision, said Michelin North America Inc had sufficient connections to Texas despite not being incorporated or headquartered in the state and that a stream-of-commerce theory applied to the company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KjGY7K

