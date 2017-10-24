FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit upholds lower court's halt to Mirena MDL
October 24, 2017 / 8:39 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

2nd Circuit upholds lower court's halt to Mirena MDL

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a district court’s decision to throw out nearly 1,300 lawsuits over Bayer AG’s intra-uterine contraceptive device Mirena.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel in White Plains granted summary judgment to Bayer last year, saying the lawsuits could not continue after her earlier ruling barred crucial testimony from plaintiffs’ experts about the alleged injury risk of the devices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zNelqR

