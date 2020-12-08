IN BRIEF: Mirena plaintiffs lose bid to revive illness claims

A 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday declined to revive more than 900 lawsuits by women who said they developed a rare neurological condition after using Bayer AG’s Mirena contraceptive device.

Circuit Judges Robert Sack, Denny Chin and Raymond Lohier, in an unsigned opinion, rejected the plaintiffs’ argument that U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer abused his discretion in finding that much of their proposed expert testimony was not credible, rather than leaving that up to a jury. The panel said the judge had simply followed the standard set forth by the Supreme Court in Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qDPq38