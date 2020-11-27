Preview: 2nd Circuit to weigh fate of Mirena MDL

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to hear arguments next week over whether to revive more than 900 lawsuits by women who said they developed a rare neurological condition after using Bayer AG’s Mirena contraceptive device.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims last year after ruling that he would not admit expert testimony that plaintiffs hoped to use to support their claims that Mirena caused idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH).

