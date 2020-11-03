Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Mondelez sues whey supplier for putting out the Ritz

By Brendan Pierson

Chicago-based snack food giant Mondelez has sued dairy cooperative Associated Milk Producers Inc for allegedly supplying whey powder contaminated with salmonella, forcing a recall of Ritz brand snacks.

In a complaint filed Monday in federal court in Chicago, Mondelez brought claims including breach of contract and breach of warranty, seeking to recover at least $25 million in damages it said it incurred as a result of the tainted product.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3oTxhNT

