U.S. appeals court affirms summary judgment for Monsanto in PCB case

A federal appeals court on Friday found a lower court had correctly granted summary judgment to Monsanto Co in a lawsuit brought by a Massachusetts town over alleged property damage to one of its schools by PCB-containing plasticizers supplied by one of the company’s former subsidiaries.

Circuit Judges Sandra Lynch, Norman Stahl and David Barron of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit in their ruling said the town of Westport, Massachusetts, had failed to prove the level of contamination was so severe that it was harmful to human health.

