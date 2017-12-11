FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. appeals court affirms summary judgment for Monsanto in PCB case
Sections
Featured
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Future of Money
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Trump wants to send astronauts back to moon
U.S.
Trump wants to send astronauts back to moon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 11, 2017 / 10:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. appeals court affirms summary judgment for Monsanto in PCB case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday found a lower court had correctly granted summary judgment to Monsanto Co in a lawsuit brought by a Massachusetts town over alleged property damage to one of its schools by PCB-containing plasticizers supplied by one of the company’s former subsidiaries.

Circuit Judges Sandra Lynch, Norman Stahl and David Barron of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit in their ruling said the town of Westport, Massachusetts, had failed to prove the level of contamination was so severe that it was harmful to human health.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C5ccYn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.