Jurors in $289 mln glyphosate ruling urge judge to uphold verdict

Some of the jurors who delivered a $289 million verdict against Bayer AG unit Monsanto, finding the company’s glyphosate-based weed killers caused a man’s terminal cancer, have written to the trial court judge, urging her to uphold their decision.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bolanos on Oct. 10 issued a tentative ruling ordering a new trial on punitive damages, which accounted for $250 million of the Aug. 10 verdict. During a court hearing the same day, Bolanos said she was also considering ordering a new trial with regard to the jury’s liability findings.

