FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 18, 2018 / 8:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jurors in $289 mln glyphosate ruling urge judge to uphold verdict

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Some of the jurors who delivered a $289 million verdict against Bayer AG unit Monsanto, finding the company’s glyphosate-based weed killers caused a man’s terminal cancer, have written to the trial court judge, urging her to uphold their decision.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bolanos on Oct. 10 issued a tentative ruling ordering a new trial on punitive damages, which accounted for $250 million of the Aug. 10 verdict. During a court hearing the same day, Bolanos said she was also considering ordering a new trial with regard to the jury’s liability findings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JaR5YZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.