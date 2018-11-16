Westlaw News
November 16, 2018

Consumers urge U.S. court to uphold Nestle non-GMO labeling lawsuit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A proposed class of consumers has asked a federal California court to reject Nestle USA Inc’s motion to dismiss their lawsuit alleging the world’s largest foodmaker misled shoppers about its “No GMO ingredients” label.

The consumers in a Wednesday filing in Los Angeles federal court told U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean Rosenbluth the U.S. division of Nestle SA had failed to present sufficient arguments to merit dismissal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PXNoM2

