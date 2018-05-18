Nestle escapes Poland Spring water class action lawsuits

A federal judge has dismissed four proposed class actions alleging Nestle Waters North America Inc engaged in a “massive fraud” by filling its Poland Spring bottles with nothing but ordinary groundwater from wells in Maine, tricking consumers into paying more for a water they thought came from “verdant hillsides.”

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer in New Haven, Connecticut, before whom the cases were consolidated, on Thursday found the plaintiffs’ claims that Nestle had fraudulently labeled and sold the product as “spring water” were preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2INqmnt