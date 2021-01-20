Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Judge dismisses lawsuit against All Nippon Airways over COVID cancellations

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Japanese airline All Nippon Airways Co Ltd of wrongly failing to issue refunds to passengers whose flights were canceled because of COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California ruled Tuesday that the named plaintiff, Ashley Bugarin, had failed to allege facts supporting her claim that she was entitled to a refund even though she had not spoken to anyone at ANA to ask for one.

