Judge dismisses lawsuit against All Nippon Airways over COVID cancellations

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Japanese airline All Nippon Airways Co Ltd of wrongly failing to issue refunds to passengers whose flights were canceled because of COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California ruled Tuesday that the named plaintiff, Ashley Bugarin, had failed to allege facts supporting her claim that she was entitled to a refund even though she had not spoken to anyone at ANA to ask for one.

