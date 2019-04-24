Oklahoma's top court strikes down noneconomic damages cap

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has struck down as unconstitutional a state law that capped at $350,000 the amount that a plaintiff in a personal injury lawsuit could recover in noneconomic damages for pain and suffering.

The court ruled on Tuesday by a 5-3 vote that a tort reform law Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled legislature passed in 2011 violated the state’s Constitution by limiting damages only for people who survive injuries and not in cases resulting in death.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KWjUwy