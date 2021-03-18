Drug co counsel in WV opioid nuisance hearing: Sympathetic plaintiffs make for bad laws

Lawyers for major drug distributors on Thursday urged a federal judge to reject a lawsuit by the city of Huntington, West Virginia, and its county seeking to hold the distributors liable for the opioid epidemic.

Timothy Hester of Covington & Burling, a lawyer for McKesson Corp, told U.S. District Judge David Faber at a videoconference hearing that distributors’ alleged link to opioid addiction was too “remote” to support Huntington and Cabell County’s claims. If opioids had flooded the region, he said, it was because doctors had prescribed them.

