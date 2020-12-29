IN BRIEF: 6th Circuit won't reconsider novel opioid negotiating class en banc

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday declined to reconsider en banc an earlier panel decision rejecting a novel plan that would have allowed cities and counties suing drug companies over the U.S. opioid crisis to engage in settlement negotiations on behalf of a nationwide class.

The court did not give any reason for its decision. Six of the court’s 16 active judges recused themselves, also without giving reasons.

