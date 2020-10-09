West Virginia judge delays opioid trial due to COVID-19

A trial originally scheduled later this month in a case brought by Huntington, West Virginia, and its county against major drug distributors over their role in the opioid epidemic has been delayed in light of COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge David Faber in Huntington rescheduled the bench trial from Oct. 19, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021, in a brief order on Friday, granting a motion filed Monday by the defendants in the trial, drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3nucksp