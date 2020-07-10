Oregon top court strikes down non-economic damages cap in injury cases

Oregon’s top court struck down a $500,000 cap on how much personal injury plaintiffs can recover in non-economic damages for pain and suffering, restoring $10 million that had been slashed from a verdict against a waste hauling company.

The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the cap the state’s legislature enacted in 1987 violated Oregonians’ constitutional right to access a remedy in the courts for any injuries they suffer.

