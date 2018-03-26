Parents' complaints over Abbott organic baby food preempted - 2nd Circuit

A federal appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action lawsuit by parents who sued Abbott Laboratories Inc over the alleged false labeling of its baby food as organic, finding the claims to be preempted by federal law.

The New York and California parents who brought their suit in 2015 alleged the labeling of the company’s Similac Advance Organic Infant Formula violated state laws by displaying a “USDA Organic” seal despite some of its content being prohibited under the relevant Organic Foods Production Act.

