February 16, 2018 / 12:51 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

California top court won't review lead paint makers' liability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The California Supreme Court has declined to review a decision holding three paint manufacturers responsible for creating a public nuisance by promoting the use of lead paint in homes and requiring them to pay to abate the dangers.

The court on Wednesday declined to review a November ruling by the California Court of Appeals, 6th Appellate District that largely upheld a decision finding Sherwin-Williams Co, ConAgra Grocery Products Co and NL Industries Inc liable.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2su5BpM

