California top court won't review lead paint makers' liability

The California Supreme Court has declined to review a decision holding three paint manufacturers responsible for creating a public nuisance by promoting the use of lead paint in homes and requiring them to pay to abate the dangers.

The court on Wednesday declined to review a November ruling by the California Court of Appeals, 6th Appellate District that largely upheld a decision finding Sherwin-Williams Co, ConAgra Grocery Products Co and NL Industries Inc liable.

