7th Circuit weighs divisive innovator liability in Paxil generic suit

A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday heard arguments on the issue of whether brand-name drugmakers can be held liable for harm caused by generic copies.

The three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing whether to dismiss or certify to the Illinois Supreme Court the $3 million jury verdict awarded last year to the widow of a Chicago lawyer Stewart Dolin, who committed suicide in 2010 while taking a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s anti-anxiety drug Paxil.

