FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 31, 2018 / 11:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

7th Circuit weighs divisive innovator liability in Paxil generic suit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday heard arguments on the issue of whether brand-name drugmakers can be held liable for harm caused by generic copies.

The three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing whether to dismiss or certify to the Illinois Supreme Court the $3 million jury verdict awarded last year to the widow of a Chicago lawyer Stewart Dolin, who committed suicide in 2010 while taking a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s anti-anxiety drug Paxil.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sv6n2K

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.