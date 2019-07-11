Case to Watch: Widow seeks to restore warning-label verdict against GSK

The widow of a Reed Smith partner who killed himself while taking a generic version of Paxil has renewed her fight to hold GlaxoSmithKline liable for allegedly inadequate warning labels on the antidepressant.

Wendy Dolin’s lawyers on Thursday will ask U.S. District Judge William Hart, the same federal judge in Chicago who presided over the five-week trial of her case in 2017, to reinstate her $3 million verdict in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in May clarifying a key standard for drug-labeling disputes.

