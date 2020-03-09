GSK defeats Reed Smith partner's widow's bid to revive $3 million verdict

A federal appeals court has rejected a bid by the widow of a Reed Smith partner who killed himself while taking a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s antidepressant Paxil to restore a $3 million verdict against the maker of the branded drug.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on Friday held that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling clarifying a key standard for drug-labeling disputes would not have altered its earlier decision in Wendy Dolin’s case to overturn the verdict.

