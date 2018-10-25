FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 9:20 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Defense lawyers urges Penn. appeals court to limit jurisdiction in asbestos case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Three groups made up of corporate defense lawyers have called on a Pennsylvania appeals court to toss an asbestos lawsuit by an out-of-state plaintiff suing a non-Pennsylvania company and to clarify the limitations of general jurisdiction in the state.

The Pennsylvania Defense Institute, Philadelphia Association of Defense Counsel and Washington Legal Foundation in an amicus brief on Wednesday warned that not limiting the state’s jurisdiction rules would lead to the “hemorrhage of investment capital and jobs” from Pennsylvania.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2D40zVp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
