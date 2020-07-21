Pennsylvania top court lets cancer lawsuit against pesticide companies proceed

Pennsylvania’s top court on Tuesday ruled that a judge improperly weighed the scientific reliability of research underlying expert testimony that supported a wrongful death lawsuit against pesticide manufacturers.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court by a 5-2 vote upheld an appellate decision that revived a lawsuit by the family of golf course groundskeeper Thomas Walsh against companies including Bayer AG and BASF Corp that produce pesticides like Roundup.

