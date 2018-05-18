FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 18, 2018 / 12:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fourth diet soda false-advertising lawsuit fizzles out in federal court

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has added to a growing list of rulings dismissing claims that sodamakers such as Pepsi-Cola Co falsely advertised their zero-calorie drinks as “diet,” finding that no reasonable consumer was likely to be deceived by the term.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer’s decision on Thursday marked the fourth ruling by a federal judge on similar claims made by other plaintiffs against other soft drink manufacturers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wNtLhm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.