Fourth diet soda false-advertising lawsuit fizzles out in federal court

A federal judge in Manhattan has added to a growing list of rulings dismissing claims that sodamakers such as Pepsi-Cola Co falsely advertised their zero-calorie drinks as “diet,” finding that no reasonable consumer was likely to be deceived by the term.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer’s decision on Thursday marked the fourth ruling by a federal judge on similar claims made by other plaintiffs against other soft drink manufacturers.

