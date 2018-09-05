Bell & Howell must face lawsuit over ultrasonic pest repellers

New York-based Bell & Howell, which makes various household products, must face a proposed class action lawsuit accusing it of selling “ineffective and worthless” ultrasonic pest repellers, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan on Wednesday denied the company’s motion for summary judgment. Noting that “a picture is worth a thousand words,” Pauley included photographs showing mice just below one of the devices and one mouse climbing up to rest on top of it in the opinion.

