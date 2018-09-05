FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 10:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bell & Howell must face lawsuit over ultrasonic pest repellers

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

New York-based Bell & Howell, which makes various household products, must face a proposed class action lawsuit accusing it of selling “ineffective and worthless” ultrasonic pest repellers, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan on Wednesday denied the company’s motion for summary judgment. Noting that “a picture is worth a thousand words,” Pauley included photographs showing mice just below one of the devices and one mouse climbing up to rest on top of it in the opinion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MU2q4M

