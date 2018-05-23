Agrochemical companies must face pesticide cancer case - Pennsylvania court

A Pennsylvania appeals court has reversed a summary judgment ruling and ordered agrochemical companies including BASF, Bayer, Syngenta and Monsanto to face claims that their pesticides caused a man’s cancer-related death.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania on Tuesday said the trial court abused its discretion in ruling the opinions of plaintiffs’ experts were inadmissible because they were not supported by the wider scientific community.

