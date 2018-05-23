FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 10:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Agrochemical companies must face pesticide cancer case - Pennsylvania court

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A Pennsylvania appeals court has reversed a summary judgment ruling and ordered agrochemical companies including BASF, Bayer, Syngenta and Monsanto to face claims that their pesticides caused a man’s cancer-related death.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania on Tuesday said the trial court abused its discretion in ruling the opinions of plaintiffs’ experts were inadmissible because they were not supported by the wider scientific community.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LrZPdJ

