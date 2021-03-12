Solvay, Arkema must face claims of contaminating N.J. town's water with PFAS

Chemical companies Solvay Specialty Polymers USA LLC and Arkema Inc must face a proposed class action by residents of a small New Jersey town accusing them of polluting their drinking water with discharge from a nearby factory, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman in Camden, New Jersey, denied the companies’ motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday, rejecting their argument that responsibility lay with the water department of National Park, a town of about 3,000 residents outside Philadelphia.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3t3V0MO