Five Texas plaintiffs are set to face off against Johnson & Johnson this week in a retrial of allegations of defects in the company’s Pinnacle hip implants that previously resulted in a $500 million verdict.

That award, later reduced to $151 million, was set aside last year in a blistering ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ordered a new trial in the district court in Dallas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R6zCmu