J&J tells 5th Circuit mesh ruling has no bearing on Pinnacle appeal

Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy orthopedics unit on Tuesday told the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals that a decision by another federal appeals court excluding certain defense evidence was “simply irrelevant” to its argument to overturn a $500 million hip implant verdict against it.

The March 2016 verdict, which was later reduced to $151 million, came in a case brought by five Texas plaintiffs who claimed they were injured by DePuy’s metal-on-metal Pinnacle hip implants. The lawsuit is part of multidistrict litigation over in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

