J&J tells 5th Circuit mesh ruling has no bearing on Pinnacle appeal
November 29, 2017 / 1:04 AM / in an hour

J&J tells 5th Circuit mesh ruling has no bearing on Pinnacle appeal

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy orthopedics unit on Tuesday told the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals that a decision by another federal appeals court excluding certain defense evidence was “simply irrelevant” to its argument to overturn a $500 million hip implant verdict against it.

The March 2016 verdict, which was later reduced to $151 million, came in a case brought by five Texas plaintiffs who claimed they were injured by DePuy’s metal-on-metal Pinnacle hip implants. The lawsuit is part of multidistrict litigation over in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nebkxv

