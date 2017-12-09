Saddam Hussein at issue in 5th Circuit hearing in hip implant case

Johnson & Johnson argued before a federal appeals court on Thursday that a plaintiffs’ lawyer improperly inflamed a jury that awarded $500 million in a hip implant case by suggesting the company had engaged in a range of unsavory conduct, including paying bribes to the regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

J&J and its orthopedics subsidiary DePuy are appealing the March 2016 verdict, which was later reduced to $151 million, to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The case, brought by five Texas plaintiffs who claimed they were injured by DePuy’s metal-on-metal Pinnacle hip implants, is part of a multidistrict litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

