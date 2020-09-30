Post loses bid to escape claims over sugary cereal marketing

A federal judge has denied a bid by cereal maker Post Holdings Inc to dismiss most claims in a lawsuit by California consumers accusing it of falsely marketing high-sugar cereals including Honey Bunches of Oats and Raisin Bran as healthy.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco on Tuesday partly granted a motion by Post for judgment as a matter of law, but gave the plaintiffs leave to amend their complaint to allege that the legal remedies available under California’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act (CLRA) were not adequate, entitling them to bring additional claims for equitable restitution.

