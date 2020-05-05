Connecticut top court upholds defense win in Pradaxa bleeding risk litigation

Connecticut’s top court has upheld a defense verdict delivered in the first case to go to trial out of thousands of lawsuits alleging Boehringer Ingelheim failed to warn of the risks of severe bleeding associated with its blood thinner Pradaxa.

The Connecticut Supreme Court on Monday rejected arguments by Mary Boone’s daughter that a trial judge wrongly concluded federal law preempted some of her claims and barred her from presenting evidence about records the company lost or destroyed.

