15 days ago
Pret A Manger faces lawsuit over deceptive packaging
#Westlaw News
July 31, 2017 / 10:56 PM / 15 days ago

Pret A Manger faces lawsuit over deceptive packaging

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A proposed class action filed in federal court in Manhattan is accusing sandwich shop chain Pret A Manger of deceiving customers by using packaging that makes its wrap sandwiches appear bigger than they actually are.

The complaint filed on Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District Court of New York said Pret's practices tricked customers into effectively "paying for air," causing them financial harm and allowing the company to make millions of dollars in sales they would otherwise not have made.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hiaSuZ

