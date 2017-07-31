Pret A Manger faces lawsuit over deceptive packaging

A proposed class action filed in federal court in Manhattan is accusing sandwich shop chain Pret A Manger of deceiving customers by using packaging that makes its wrap sandwiches appear bigger than they actually are.

The complaint filed on Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District Court of New York said Pret's practices tricked customers into effectively "paying for air," causing them financial harm and allowing the company to make millions of dollars in sales they would otherwise not have made.

