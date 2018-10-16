FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 12:31 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

9th Circuit reinstates protein powder labeling lawsuit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has ruled a lawsuit accusing nutritional supplement maker MusclePharm Corp of misleading consumers about the source of its protein powder was not preempted by federal law.

In a unanimous decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the case, finding only the amount of protein in the powder, not its source or composition, was subject to federal regulation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IXZz5z

