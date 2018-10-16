9th Circuit reinstates protein powder labeling lawsuit

A U.S. appeals court has ruled a lawsuit accusing nutritional supplement maker MusclePharm Corp of misleading consumers about the source of its protein powder was not preempted by federal law.

In a unanimous decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the case, finding only the amount of protein in the powder, not its source or composition, was subject to federal regulation.

