Proton-pump inhibitor MDL repeats on JPML, second request is granted

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has granted a renewed request to consolidate some 160 cases by plaintiffs alleging that drugmakers failed to warn of potential kidney damage caused by an acid reflux medication.

Plaintiffs, who started filing their personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits as early as 2016 against a variety of drugmakers over proton pump inhibitors, were denied their first request for centralization in January.

