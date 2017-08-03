FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Proton-pump inhibitor MDL repeats on JPML, second request is granted
August 3, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 2 months ago

Proton-pump inhibitor MDL repeats on JPML, second request is granted

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has granted a renewed request to consolidate some 160 cases by plaintiffs alleging that drugmakers failed to warn of potential kidney damage caused by an acid reflux medication.

Plaintiffs, who started filing their personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits as early as 2016 against a variety of drugmakers over proton pump inhibitors, were denied their first request for centralization in January.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wchcb4

