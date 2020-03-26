Purell maker accused of 'deceptive' claims in class action

Gojo Industries Inc, the maker of Purell-branded hand sanitizer, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of making “false, deceptive and dangerous” claims about its products’ effectiveness against disease.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday does not directly accuse of Gojo of making false claims related to the current coronavirus pandemic. However, it notes that the outbreak has led to “increased demand” for Purell and that “some reports” have suggested the company has promoted its products as an effective protection against the virus.

