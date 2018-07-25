FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 8:35 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

8th Circuit upholds settlement of Remington rifle defect suits

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the settlement of a nationwide class action lawsuit against Remington Arms Co over some 7.5 million allegedly defective guns which could go off without the trigger being pulled.

In a unanimous decision the three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge had rightly approved the deal under which some gun owners would be eligible for a trigger replacement while others received a voucher worth up to $12.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AcsIJu

