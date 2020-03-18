Westlaw News
Gunmaker Remington can't get Sandy Hook shooter's psych records: judge

Gunmaker Remington Outdoor Co has lost a bid to secure the psychological and medical records of the shooter behind the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut so it could mount a defense to a lawsuit by victims’ families.

Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Tuesday said the records sought by Remington, which made the assault-style rifle the shooter used, could not be disclosed due to laws protecting patients’ privacy.

