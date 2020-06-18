Remington says Sandy Hook families fail to link ads to shooter

Gunmaker Remington Outdoor Co, stymied by Connecticut’s top court in its bid to dodge a lawsuit over its advertising brought by families of victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, is trying a new approach to dismiss the case.

Remington in a brief filed on Wednesday in Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut argued the families have failed to allege the shooter ever saw its ads for rifles or that its marketing caused him to carry out his “horrific criminal acts.”

